Trump calls Pelosi 'waste of time' and alleges she has 'mental problems' after 'morbidly obese' comments

Independent Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Donald Trump refused to directly respond to Speaker Nancy Pelosi's criticism over his decision to take an unproven malaria drug to prevent coronavirus because he is "morbidly obese," but minutes later he accused her of having "mental problems."
Credit: Wochit Tech
News video: Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump 'Morbidly Obese'

Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump 'Morbidly Obese' 00:32

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi advised Donald Trump not to take hydroxychloroquine. Pelosi made the recommendation hours after Trump announced he has been taking the drug for the past 10 days. According to Business Insider, Pelosi cited the President's physical attributes as a source of concern. Pelosi...

