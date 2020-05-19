Former WWE pro Shad Gaspard missing in ocean off California
Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard was still missing Tuesday after he was swept out to sea in Southern California last weekend while swimming with his young son. Gaspard’s 10-year-old son, Aryeh, was rescued and several other swimmers made it out of the water safely after they were caught in […]
Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard is missing. His family says the 39-year-old went missing after visiting a newly reopened California beach. According to CNN, Gaspard was last seen at Marina Del Rey Beach in Venice Beach. Gaspard's wife, Siliana, said on her Instagram account. "If you've seen him...