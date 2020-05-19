Global  

Strong finish for ESPN’s Jordan doc, ‘The Last Dance’

Seattle Times Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — In basketball terms, “The Last Dance” had a strong fourth quarter. The last two episodes of the 10-part Michael Jordan documentary, strung out over the last five Sunday nights, averaged 5.9 million viewers, the Nielsen company said. It was simulcast on ESPN and ESPN2. That’s easily the highest-rated documentary project ever […]
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Michael Jordan Claims He Had Food Poisoning in Legendary 'Flu Game'

Michael Jordan Claims He Had Food Poisoning in Legendary 'Flu Game' 01:26

 Michael Jordan Claims He Had Food Poisoning in Legendary 'Flu Game' The Bulls icon is remembered for scoring 38 points while being very sick during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals. Jordan was said to have had a bad case of the flu, but still led Chicago to a 90-88 win. His heroics gave the Bulls a 3-2...

