Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

Watch VideoDaily global carbon dioxide emissions fell by 17% in April, according to a new study.



The study, which was published in the journal Nature Climate Change on Tuesday, found that during the height of ... Watch VideoDaily global carbon dioxide emissions fell by 17% in April, according to a new study.The study, which was published in the journal Nature Climate Change on Tuesday, found that during the height of coronavirus -related lockdowns early last month, daily worldwide CO2 emissions fell nearly 19 million tons compared to 👓 View full article