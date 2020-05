Recent related videos from verified sources Starmer calls on Johnson to provide ‘clarity and reassurance’ in Covid-19 crisis



Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Boris Johnson to provide “clarity and reassurance” as the Government begins easing the coronavirus lockdown. In his response to the Prime Minister’s.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 04:23 Published 1 week ago Govt transferred Rs 17,986 crore to farmers amid lockdown: Agriculture minister



Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar briefed the media on Wednesday. During the press conference, the minister said that farmers across the nation have benefitted a great deal through Pradhan.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:39 Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Dutch dog, three cats infected with coronavirus: RTL A dog and three house cats in the Netherlands have been confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus, broadcaster RTL reported on Friday, citing the...

Dutch house pets test positive for coronavirus Four house pets in the Netherlands have shown traces of the new coronavirus. Three cats had tested positive for viral antibodies, said Agriculture Minister...

