Prince Andrew sought approval from "higher up" before his BBC interview Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Prince Andrew is reportedly standing by his decision to do what turned out to be a widely criticized interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The prince sat down for a rare interview with Emily Maitlis for the "Newsnight" program at our partners, the BBC. Maitlis joins “CBS This Morning” from London to discuss the interview. The prince denied allegations he had sex with a 17-year-old girl, who says she was trafficked by Epstein. 👓 View full article

