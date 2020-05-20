Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Andrew sought approval from "higher up" before his BBC interview

CBS News Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Prince Andrew is reportedly standing by his decision to do what turned out to be a widely criticized interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The prince sat down for a rare interview with Emily Maitlis for the "Newsnight" program at our partners, the BBC. Maitlis joins “CBS This Morning” from London to discuss the interview. The prince denied allegations he had sex with a 17-year-old girl, who says she was trafficked by Epstein.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Prince Charles and Boris Johnson commemorate VE Day [Video]

Prince Charles and Boris Johnson commemorate VE Day

Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have delivered televised readings in a VE Day tribute during lockdown. Boris Johnson read V Day by Edmund Blunden while Prince Charles read from King..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Prince William and Stephen Fry pair up for Big Night In Blackadder sketch [Video]

Prince William and Stephen Fry pair up for Big Night In Blackadder sketch

Prince William and Stephen Fry teamed up for a sketch revisiting beloved British sitcom Blackadder during the BBC's The Big Night In COVID-19 TV appeal.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this