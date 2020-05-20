Global  

Cyclone Amphan: Heavy rains lash coastal areas in India

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
According to reports, trees were uprooted and power infrastructure suffered damage following strong winds in the coastal districts.
News video: Cyclone Amphan: Odisha's Paradip hit by 82km/h wind speed ahead of landfall

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha's Paradip hit by 82km/h wind speed ahead of landfall 01:11

 Strong winds up to 82 km/ph speed hit Odisha's Paradip on May 20. Cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall today near coastal areas of West Bengal. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur districts are expected to be...

India, Bangladesh order evacuation of millions ahead of cyclone [Video]

India, Bangladesh order evacuation of millions ahead of cyclone

Cyclone Amphan with a wind speed of up to 200 kph expected to hit coastal areas of India and Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Cyclone Amphan: People in Odisha's coastal areas shifted to shelter homes [Video]

Cyclone Amphan: People in Odisha's coastal areas shifted to shelter homes

In view of the impending cyclone Amphan, residents from coastal areas in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur were shifted to shelter homes. They are living in a fear of what holds for them in coming days. Adequate..

Recent related news from verified sources

Amphan: Heavy rains in India and Bangladesh as cyclone bears down

Cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall near the border between the two countries.
BBC News

Live updates: Amphan turns into Super Cyclone

Cyclonic storm 'Amphan' has intensified into a super cyclone and is likely to unleash heavy rains coupled with high-velocity winds in coastal Odisha and Gangetic...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAHindu

