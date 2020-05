Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

After 23 years, Idaho Falls, Idaho, detectives finally had a solid DNA lead in Angie Dodge’s murder case. CeCe Moore and Parabon NanoLabs’ research led them to Brian Dripps. Police just needed to collect his DNA to make certain. They traveled 300 miles to Caldwell, Idaho, and spent upwards of 24 continuous hours following Dripps, patiently waiting for him to toss a cigarette butt so they could test it. 👓 View full article