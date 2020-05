University Of Minnesota To Freeze Tuition For Most Students Next School Year The University of Minnesota will freeze tuition for most students next school year in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports.

One University Professor Is Giving This One Piece of Advice to High School Seniors



Pretty much every college and university around the world has decided to finish the school year with online classes. But one professor is looking beyond the end of this school year and is offering high.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:23 Published on April 21, 2020