A. Liberdade RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: Captain Tom Moore to be knighted after raising £33m for NHS https://t.co/Wsnt11DJWV 10 seconds ago

John David Alan Daffern and Davey d the kitten 55 RT @BrokenByWar: Get in there👏👏👏 Coronavirus: Captain Tom Moore to be knighted after raising £33m for NHS https://t.co/aEvdLY82vv 7 minutes ago

Pat Hall RT @cnni: "Captain Tom" Moore, the war veteran who raised almost $40 million (£33 million) for the UK's National Health Service by taking l… 9 minutes ago

Mary Penland RT @CNN: "Captain Tom" Moore, the war veteran who raised almost $40 million (£33 million) for the UK's National Health Service by taking la… 11 minutes ago

WDRB News Captain Tom Moore, 100, to be knighted after raising nearly $40M to help doctors, nurses https://t.co/XB6O2XGaox https://t.co/cZBPKze7uR 12 minutes ago

Stuart Dickson Arleigh RT @SkyNews: Captain Tom Moore, who raised almost £33m for the NHS as it battled to cope with #coronavirus, is to be knighted https://t.co/… 14 minutes ago

~Sierra~🍀 RT @TrutherbotPyrat: Sky Dews: Coronavirus: Captain Tom Moore to be knighted after raising £33m for NHS. https://t.co/t5YHDTeqFK via #Maso… 20 minutes ago