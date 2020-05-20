Captain Tom Moore, 100, to be knighted after raising nearly $40M to help doctors, nurses
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Captain Tom Moore, a 100-year-old British war veteran, will be knighted for his work in raising almost $40 million for charity during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report on Tuesday.
