Captain Tom Moore, 100, to be knighted after raising nearly $40M to help doctors, nurses

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Captain Tom Moore, a 100-year-old British war veteran, will be knighted for his work in raising almost $40 million for charity during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report on Tuesday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Captain Tom Moore to be given knighthood

Captain Tom Moore to be given knighthood 00:30

 Second World War veteran and NHS fundraiser Captain Tom Moore is to be knighted, Downing Street has announced. The 100-year-old raised almost £33 million for health service charities by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden. Prime Minister Boris Johnson described Sir Tom as a “true national...

UK veteran fundraiser Captain Tom honoured in virtual ceremony [Video]

UK veteran fundraiser Captain Tom honoured in virtual ceremony

British World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore, who has become a national hero after raising millions for the health service, was awarded the Freedom of the City of London on Tuesday during a virtual..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
Captain Tom Moore honoured in City of London’s first ‘virtual’ ceremony [Video]

Captain Tom Moore honoured in City of London’s first ‘virtual’ ceremony

Captain Tom Moore said it was a “great honour” to receive the Freedom of the City of London in a virtual ceremony. The ancient tradition is believed to date back to 1237 and Tuesday’s ceremony..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Captain Tom Moore 'overawed' by knighthood for NHS fundraising

The 100-year-old war veteran was in disbelief but "delighted" to learn he is to be knighted.
BBC News

Captain Tom Moore honoured in City of London’s first ‘virtual’ ceremony

Captain Tom Moore said it was a “great honour” to receive the Freedom of the City of London in a virtual ceremony.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •IndependentNYTimes.com

