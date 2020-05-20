Global  

World Bee Day: UAE raises queen bees that can give you some of the best honey

Khaleej Times Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Over the past years, the Abu Dhabi food authority has been raising queen bees during two seasons every year.
 The Duchess of Cornwall has become president of the charity Bees For Development on World Bee Day. The organisation promotes beekeeping as a way to combat poverty. Camilla, who is a keen beekeeper, has a series of hives in her garden in Wiltshire.

Occurred on December 28, 2019 / San Diego, California, USA Info from Licensor: "This is a hyperlapse of a live bee removal. We find the queen, place her in a queen cage, and into our transport box..

BLAINE, WASHINGTON — Last December, the Washington State Department of Agriculture confirmed two reports of Asian giant hornets in Blaine, Washington. Two more unconfirmed sightings were reported in..

Some fly in dim light, others produce honey that’s highly-valued in Ayurveda. With World Bee Day falling on May 20, what better time to learn more about our...
Due to the coronavirus lockdown, Delhi is witnessing an increase in the population of different bees
