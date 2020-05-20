World Bee Day: UAE raises queen bees that can give you some of the best honey



Recent related videos from verified sources Live Bee Removal Hyperlapse of 1-Year-Old Hive



Occurred on December 28, 2019 / San Diego, California, USA Info from Licensor: "This is a hyperlapse of a live bee removal. We find the queen, place her in a queen cage, and into our transport box.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 02:38 Published 2 weeks ago Invasive Giant Murder Hornets Just Came to the U.S.



BLAINE, WASHINGTON — Last December, the Washington State Department of Agriculture confirmed two reports of Asian giant hornets in Blaine, Washington. Two more unconfirmed sightings were reported in.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:48 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Meet our Indian honey bees Some fly in dim light, others produce honey that’s highly-valued in Ayurveda. With World Bee Day falling on May 20, what better time to learn more about our...

Hindu 2 days ago



Boon for bees on World Bee Day Due to the coronavirus lockdown, Delhi is witnessing an increase in the population of different bees

Hindu 17 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this