World Bee Day: UAE raises queen bees that can give you some of the best honey
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 (
3 hours ago)
Over the past years, the Abu Dhabi food authority has been raising queen bees during two seasons every year.
Recent related videos from verified sources
Live Bee Removal Hyperlapse of 1-Year-Old Hive Occurred on December 28, 2019 / San Diego, California, USA Info from Licensor: "This is a hyperlapse of a live bee removal. We find the queen, place her in a queen cage, and into our transport box.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 02:38 Published 2 weeks ago
Invasive Giant Murder Hornets Just Came to the U.S. BLAINE, WASHINGTON — Last December, the Washington State Department of Agriculture confirmed two reports of Asian giant hornets in Blaine, Washington. Two more unconfirmed sightings were reported in.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:48 Published 2 weeks ago
Recent related news from verified sources
Meet our Indian honey bees Some fly in dim light, others produce honey that’s highly-valued in Ayurveda. With World Bee Day falling on May 20, what better time to learn more about our... Hindu 2 days ago
Boon for bees on World Bee Day Due to the coronavirus lockdown, Delhi is witnessing an increase in the population of different bees Hindu 17 minutes ago You Might Like
Tweets about this