Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK PM Johnson vows 'world-beating' track and trace COVID system by June 1

Reuters Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that a programme to track and trace those suspected of having been in contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19 would be in place by June 1.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Security minister on track and trace system

Security minister on track and trace system 01:07

 Security Minister James Brokenshire explains the progress of the UK Government's track and trace system, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson says will be ready to roll out by June 1st. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Covid-19 tracing app unlikely to be available until after June 1 [Video]

Covid-19 tracing app unlikely to be available until after June 1

Downing Street confirmed that the track and tracing app will be rolled out “in the coming weeks” – after human contact tracing, which will be in place by June 1. The Prime Minister’s official..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
CDC To Conduct COVID-19 Antibody Study [Video]

CDC To Conduct COVID-19 Antibody Study

The U.S.CDC is planning a nationwide study of up to 325,000 people to track how the new coronavirus is spreading. According to a CDC spokeswoman, the study is expected to launch in June or..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Recent related news from verified sources

UK PM Johnson vows "world-beating" track and trace COVID system by June 1

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that a programme to track and trace those suspected of having been in contact with people who have tested...
Reuters India

UK's Johnson in June pledge for rollout of contact-tracing

LONDON (AP) — The British government pledged Wednesday to bring lawmakers back to the green benches of Parliament and have a “test, track and trace”...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this