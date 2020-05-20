UK PM Johnson vows 'world-beating' track and trace COVID system by June 1
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that a programme to track and trace those suspected of having been in contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19 would be in place by June 1.
Security Minister James Brokenshire explains the progress of the UK Government's track and trace system, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson says will be ready to roll out by June 1st.