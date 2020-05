CDC Director Warns About Another COVID-19 Wave During Flu Season Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Watch VideoAs of Wednesday, all 50 states are at least partially reopened, after many spent weeks under lockdown-style orders in an effort to stop the spread of the



To help, the CDC released a 60-page guidance document this week with recommendations on how various kinds of public spaces can safely... Watch VideoAs of Wednesday, all 50 states are at least partially reopened, after many spent weeks under lockdown-style orders in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus To help, the CDC released a 60-page guidance document this week with recommendations on how various kinds of public spaces can safely 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Could SWFL see a second wave of COVID-19?



A health expert says it'll come down to the community’s cooperation in following CDC guidelines. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:25 Published 3 weeks ago CDC Director Clarifies Coronavirus Comments



Dr. Robert Redfield clarified comments he made to The Washington Post about another wave of coronavirus in the fall & insisted he was not “misquoted.” Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:44 Published on April 23, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this