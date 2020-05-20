Trump Administration To End National Guard Help With Coronavirus
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Watch VideoThe Trump administration has ordered the National Guard to end deployments of members helping states fight the coronavirus. Their deployments will end on June 24 — just one day before thousands of members would be eligible for benefits.
More than 40,000 National Guard members across the country are assisting...
