Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fighter jet crashes in Florida; pilot ejects and survives

Seattle Times Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — An Air Force fighter jet crashed while landing at a Florida base, but the pilot was able to eject and survived. The F-35A Lightning II crashed Tuesday night on the base as the pilot returned from a routine training flight, the public affairs office at Eglin Air Force Base near Tampa […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Fighter Pilot Breaks Down Flying Scenes from Movies [Video]

Fighter Pilot Breaks Down Flying Scenes from Movies

Former Navy fighter pilot Matthew "Whiz" Buckley breaks down battle scenes from movies, including 'Top Gun,' 'Pearl harbor' and 'Behind Enemy Lines.' Follow Whiz Buckley on Social:..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 23:21Published
Watch: Mig-29 fighter jet crashes in Punjab, pilot ejects safely [Video]

Watch: Mig-29 fighter jet crashes in Punjab, pilot ejects safely

An Indian Air Force fighter aircraft crashed near the Rurki Kalan village in Punjab's Nawanshahr district this morning. The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely and has..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:08Published

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. Air Force F-35 fighter crashes in Florida, pilot stable

A U.S. Air Force F-35 fighter jet crashed upon landing on Tuesday night at a base in Florida and the pilot was ejected safely, the military said.
Reuters

Fighter jet crashes at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida; pilot ejected and taken to hospital

An F-22 fighter jet crashed Friday at the Eglin Air Force Base reservation. The plane wasn't part of the flyover planned to honor coronavirus workers.  
Delawareonline

You Might Like


Tweets about this

THEREALDENAR

MASTER OF THE GALAXY RT @dcexaminer: The pilot was able to eject and is in stable condition after being taken to the hospital for monitoring. The crash comes d… 12 minutes ago

dcexaminer

Washington Examiner The pilot was able to eject and is in stable condition after being taken to the hospital for monitoring. The crash… https://t.co/BKNCuXGpcu 12 minutes ago

alfonsojen

Alfonso Jenkins "Fighter Jet Crashes in Florida; Pilot Ejects and Survives" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/TPUJ6lEHX6 27 minutes ago

BillLundell1

BillLundell RT @news6wkmg: An Air Force fighter jet crashed while landing at a Florida base, but the pilot was able to eject and survived. https://t.co… 27 minutes ago

borislblanco

Boris Blanco Estevanell🇨🇺🇺🇸🗽 RT @FOX13News: An Air Force pilot managed to eject from an F-35 stealth fighter jet just before the plane crashed at Eglin Air Force Base l… 41 minutes ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥⓵ⒷⓊⓋ💥💥💥💥💥 Details are limited at the moment, but a Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II crashed in the overnight hours on Tuesd… https://t.co/WrIBsMu4aq 42 minutes ago

IRIA_Research

IRIA US Air Force F-35 fighter crashes in Florida, pilot safe https://t.co/09WS4eEFlh 42 minutes ago

news6wkmg

News 6 WKMG An Air Force fighter jet crashed while landing at a Florida base, but the pilot was able to eject and survived. https://t.co/p7JuqNYXWr 50 minutes ago