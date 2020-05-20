Global  

Cyclone Amphan Makes Landfall, Bearing New Woes For India And Bangladesh

NPR Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Both countries were already beset by the coronavirus. Now they must cope with the powerful cyclone, which came ashore along their border Wednesday and threatens to snarl virus response efforts.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Cyclone Amphan: Odisha's Paradip hit by 82km/h wind speed ahead of landfall

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha's Paradip hit by 82km/h wind speed ahead of landfall 01:11

 Strong winds up to 82 km/ph speed hit Odisha's Paradip on May 20. Cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall today near coastal areas of West Bengal. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur districts are expected to be...

Deaths reported as Cyclone Amphan tears into India, Bangladesh [Video]

Deaths reported as Cyclone Amphan tears into India, Bangladesh

Most powerful cyclone in 20 years makes landfall, packing winds of up to 190km/h as millions are evacuated from its path.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:53Published
Cyclone Amphan wreaks havoc in Kolkata [Video]

Cyclone Amphan wreaks havoc in Kolkata

Super cyclone Amphan on May 20 made landfall between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya islands. Kolkata also witnessed the fury of Amphan. West Bengal's capital was battered with uprooted trees and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published

Top news of the day: At least 2 dead in West Bengal as cyclone Amphan makes landfall; Health Ministry says India’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 39.62%, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.
Hindu

Amphan: Heavy rains in India and Bangladesh as cyclone bears down

Cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall near the border between the two countries.
BBC News

