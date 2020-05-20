Cyclone Amphan Makes Landfall, Bearing New Woes For India And Bangladesh
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Both countries were already beset by the coronavirus. Now they must cope with the powerful cyclone, which came ashore along their border Wednesday and threatens to snarl virus response efforts.
Strong winds up to 82 km/ph speed hit Odisha's Paradip on May 20. Cyclone Amphan is expected to make landfall today near coastal areas of West Bengal. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur districts are expected to be...