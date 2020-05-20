Global  

Hong Kong demonstrators gather for fifth anniversary of pro-democracy movement

CBS News Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
In Hong Kong, anti-Beijing demonstrators are gearing up for another round of protests, just days before China celebrates 70 years of communist rule. The protests, which were sparked by a controversial extradition bill last June, are now entering their 17th consecutive week. Ramy Inocencio reports.
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Beijing envoy takes on the Hong Kong protest movement

Beijing envoy takes on the Hong Kong protest movement 02:17

 As protests reappear in Hong Kong, there are accusations that China's envoy to Hong Kong is exceeding his powers.

