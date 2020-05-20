Global  

Pompeo calls China virus response 'paltry' compared to damage done

Reuters Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took fresh aim at China over the coronavirus on Wednesday, calling $2 billion Beijing has pledged to fight the pandemic "paltry" compared to the hundreds of thousands of lives lost and trillions of dollars of damage.
