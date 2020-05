Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the Covid-19 pandemic has banned the consumption of wild animals.Wuhan, in China's Hubei province, officially prohibited eating wild animals as well as hunting them within city limits, declaring... Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the Covid-19 pandemic has banned the consumption of wild animals.Wuhan, in China's Hubei province, officially prohibited eating wild animals as well as hunting them within city limits, declaring... 👓 View full article