Family of Capt. Jennifer Casey says she died supporting mission 'designed for her'
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
The family of Capt. Jennifer Casey said she died while “supporting an important mission that seemed to be designed for her.”
Tributes from around the world have poured in after Snowbirds public relations officer Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in a crash in B.C.'s interior on May 17.
