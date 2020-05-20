Global  

Family of Capt. Jennifer Casey says she died supporting mission 'designed for her'

CTV News Wednesday, 20 May 2020
The family of Capt. Jennifer Casey said she died while “supporting an important mission that seemed to be designed for her.”
News video: Remembering Capt. Jenn Casey

Remembering Capt. Jenn Casey 01:55

 Tributes from around the world have poured in after Snowbirds public relations officer Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in a crash in B.C.'s interior on May 17.

Family of Capt. Jenn Casey, killed in Snowbird crash, to release statement

The military will be releasing a statement today from the family of Capt. Jenn Casey, who was killed in the Canadian Forces Snowbirds crash on Sunday.
