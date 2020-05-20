McDonald's Workers Strike Over COVID-19 Concerns

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Watch VideoHundreds of workers at McDonald's restaurants in 20 cities went on strike Wednesday to pressure the fast-food company to improve what employees say are inadequate protections amid the pandemic.
According to labor organizers, McDonald's workers in 17 states have contracted COVID-19, and a survey reportedly says...
(Reuters) - Five McDonald’s (MCD.N) workers in Chicago filed a class action lawsuit against the chain on Tuesday, accusing it of failing to adopt government safety guidance on COVID-19 and endangering employees and their families. McDonald’s failed to provide adequate hand sanitizer, gloves and...
In appreciation for the healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics who are committed to our health and safety, McDonald’s will offer free Thank You Meals through Tuesday, May 5...