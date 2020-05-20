Global  

McDonald's Workers Strike Over COVID-19 Concerns

Newsy Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
McDonald's Workers Strike Over COVID-19 ConcernsWatch VideoHundreds of workers at McDonald's restaurants in 20 cities went on strike Wednesday to pressure the fast-food company to improve what employees say are inadequate protections amid the pandemic.  

According to labor organizers, McDonald's workers in 17 states have contracted COVID-19, and a survey reportedly says...
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: McDonald's Hit With Class Action Over COVID-19 Safety

McDonald's Hit With Class Action Over COVID-19 Safety 00:32

 (Reuters) - Five McDonald’s (MCD.N) workers in Chicago filed a class action lawsuit against the chain on Tuesday, accusing it of failing to adopt government safety guidance on COVID-19 and endangering employees and their families. McDonald’s failed to provide adequate hand sanitizer, gloves and...

Recent related news from verified sources

Hundreds of McDonald's workers plan Wednesday strike over COVID-19 protections

Workers accuse McDonald's of not doing enough to protect them from coronavirus, leading to infections. Corporate officials deny the allegations.
USATODAY.com

Reports: McDonald's Sued By Workers Over Coronavirus Response

A group of McDonald's employees in Chicago have reportedly filed a lawsuit against the company, alleging that the fast-food chain failed to take adequate safety...
RTTNews


