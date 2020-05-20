McDonald's Workers Strike Over COVID-19 Concerns

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

According to labor organizers, McDonald's workers in 17 states have contracted COVID-19, and a survey reportedly says... Watch VideoHundreds of workers at McDonald's restaurants in 20 cities went on strike Wednesday to pressure the fast-food company to improve what employees say are inadequate protections amid the pandemic.According to labor organizers, McDonald's workers in 17 states have contracted COVID-19, and a survey reportedly says


