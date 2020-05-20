Global  

Brazil registers 888 new coronavirus deaths, record of nearly 20,000 new cases

Reuters Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Brazil registered 888 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, with a record of nearly 20,000 new cases, taking the total to 291,579, the Health Ministry said.
