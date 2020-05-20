Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brazil coronavirus outbreak worsens, cases could soon be second highest in world

Reuters Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Brazil's coronavirus outbreak worsened on Wednesday and the South American nation could soon have the second-highest number of cases in the world as the Health Ministry reported 888 new deaths and nearly 20,000 new cases in a single day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Brazil hospitals buckle under coronavirus

Brazil hospitals buckle under coronavirus 02:19

 Brazil has announced a total of 254,220 confirmed cases, overtaking Britain to become the country with the third-highest number of coronavirus infections and doctors are now airlifting patients out of the furthest reaches of the Amazon. Libby Hogan reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhiites to celebrate Eid this year under shadow of coronavirus [Video]

Delhiites to celebrate Eid this year under shadow of coronavirus

People in Jafrabad area of North-East Delhi will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in different way this year. They will keep in mind all guidelines and norms amid coronavirus lockdown 4.0. Locals will offer Eid..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:36Published
Ladakh celebrating Eid early after moon sighted in Kargil [Video]

Ladakh celebrating Eid early after moon sighted in Kargil

Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated in Ladakh on May 23 amid coronavirus pandemic. Celebration of Eid will be different this year as large gatherings are prohibited and people have been asked to maintain..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Brazil coronavirus outbreak worsens with caseload inching towards numbers seen in US

Brazil could soon have more coronavirus cases than any nation except the United States.
SBS

Brazil No. 2 in world coronavirus cases

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is enveloped in a new political row as his country's coronavirus cases rise to second highest in the world
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this