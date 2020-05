You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Tara Reade Tells Megyn Kelly How Biden Attacked Her



WASHINGTON — On May 9, Tara Reade, who is now accusing Joe Biden of assault and worked under Biden's office in 1992, shared her testimony in an interview with Megyn Kelly where she detailed the.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 03:16 Published 1 week ago Tara Reade's Allegations Become A Talking Point In Senate Races



Senate Democratic candidates are sticking by Joe Biden amid Tara Reade's sex assault allegations. The GOP is even dragging up Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation from 2018 to make their.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:47 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Senate panel approves subpoena in Hunter Biden probe WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate committee has voted to issue a subpoena as part of its investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, a move that met...

Seattle Times 6 hours ago



Republicans issue first subpoena in probe of Biden and Burisma — to company that claims it's already cooperating 'At every opportunity we have indicated to the Committee that it is our intention to cooperate,' CEO of company with ties to Hunter Biden tells Homeland Security...

Independent 2 hours ago





Tweets about this