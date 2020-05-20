Global  

Trump to mark Memorial Day at ceremony at Baltimore monument

Seattle Times Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Americans may be staying in this Memorial Day weekend, but President Donald Trump is hitting the road, set to visit Baltimore’s Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine. The White House says the president and first lady will participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at the site on Monday “to honor […]
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published
News video: The Delhi Twp. Memorial Day ceremony is on...line

The Delhi Twp. Memorial Day ceremony is on...line 02:14

 Most Memorial Day events have been canceled thanks to COVID-19, however Delhi Township officials are planning on moving forward with their usual ceremony, but this year it will be streamed online.

