Patriotify: The social network built by America. Wuhan bans hunting, eating wild animals in response to coronavirus crisis | Fox News https://t.co/m3Ud3xxYQ6 12 minutes ago David May Seems a bit late? #Wuhan bans hunting, eating wild animals in response to coronavirus crisis https://t.co/qC24WkAmkD 17 minutes ago EdwHahn Wuhan bans hunting, eating wild animals in response to coronavirus crisis Now, what about the rest of SE Asia and… https://t.co/n7JHWyrKb7 24 minutes ago EdwHahn Wuhan bans hunting, eating wild animals in response to coronavirus crisis They have to realize that they can't do… https://t.co/g9nEDc4jrM 24 minutes ago ❌Joe FreedomLover❌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Wuhan bans hunting, eating wild animals in response to coronavirus crisis https://t.co/RHVJvt2zN2 32 minutes ago 𝕎𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕒𝕔𝕖 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Wuhan bans hunting, eating wild animals in response to coronavirus crisis https://t.co/1OXqw2uk6L Yeah but dogs, bats ... are ok. 53 minutes ago Debra Kaplan Wuhan bans hunting, eating wild animals in response to coronavirus https://t.co/r2UF0HIUP8 55 minutes ago GERALYN DOSSAN RT @DonPier27990569: Wuhan bans hunting, eating wild animals in response to coronavirus crisis... Hell of a deflection from the truth of t… 1 hour ago