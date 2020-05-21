Global  

Coronavirus: WHO warns against using hydroxychloroquine outside clinical trials

Khaleej Times Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
The official said that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are included in the ongoing "solidarity trials" that take place across multiple countries.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: WHO warns against use of hydroxycholoroqine to treat Covid-19

WHO warns against use of hydroxycholoroqine to treat Covid-19 01:08

 A World Health Organisation official has warned against the use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19, following President Donald Trump's claim on May 19 that he was taking the drug. Dr Michael Ryan, executive director of WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, noted that health...

