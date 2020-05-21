Coronavirus: WHO warns against using hydroxychloroquine outside clinical trials
The official said that hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are included in the ongoing "solidarity trials" that take place across multiple countries.
A World Health Organisation official has warned against the use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19, following President Donald Trump's claim on May 19 that he was taking the drug. Dr Michael Ryan, executive director of WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, noted that health... WHO warns against use of hydroxycholoroqine to treat Covid-19 01:08
