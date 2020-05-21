Global  

Boris Johnson shuts down Parliament to push Brexit plan

CBS News Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made an extraordinary move to force through his Brexit plan. He got Parliament suspended until October, sparking outrage. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
