Boris Johnson shuts down Parliament to push Brexit plan
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made an extraordinary move to force through his Brexit plan. He got Parliament suspended until October, sparking outrage. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer clash over contact tracing measures and care home provisions during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Sir Keir asked Mr Johnson when routine testing would become available for care home admissions, and Mr...