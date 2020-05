Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

After the disastrous mishandling of its COVID-19 battle, the Trump White House blames China for the virus, at the cost of American lives and worst contraction since the 1930s.



Ironically, President Trump thanked President Xi for China's success in the virus battle in late January. But he adopted a very different tone as the