Watch | Cyclone Amphan wreaks havoc in West Bengal and Odisha

Hindu Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
A video on Amphan, the super-cyclone that hit the Indian coast on May 20 battering West Bengal and Odisha
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Cyclone Amphan: People from coastal areas shifted at 'Multipurpose Cyclone Shelter' in WB

Cyclone Amphan: People from coastal areas shifted at 'Multipurpose Cyclone Shelter' in WB 01:25

 In the view of cyclone Amphan, residents of Ramnagar I panchayat, Digha of East Midnapore were shifted at 'Multipurpose Cyclone Shelter' in West Bengal. Arrangement of foods has also been done for them at the shelter. Several damages were caused by the cyclone in West Bengal and Odisha after making...

Cyclone Amphan ने चारों ओर मचाई तबाही [Video]

Cyclone Amphan ने चारों ओर मचाई तबाही

Cyclone Amphan ने ओडिशा (Odisha) और पश्चिम बंगाल (West Bengal) में सबसे ज्यादा तबाही मचाई. इसकी वजह..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:05Published
Cyclone Amphan: Normalcy returns in Odisha's Balasore [Video]

Cyclone Amphan: Normalcy returns in Odisha's Balasore

Normalcy returned in Odisha's Balasore on May 21 after cyclone Amphan wreaks havoc the area. People came out of their houses to buy daily essentials. Fruits vendors were seen selling their products on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published

Watch | Cyclone Amphan wreaks havoc in West Bengal

A severe cyclone packing winds of upto 190 kmph roared into West Bengal on Wednesday, leaving a trail of destruction.
Hindu

NDRF deploys additional teams in Odisha, West Bengal as Cyclone Amphan closes in

With the Indian Meteorological Department predicting that the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm named 'Amphan', the...
Zee News

