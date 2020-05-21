Watch | Cyclone Amphan wreaks havoc in West Bengal and Odisha

Credit: ANI - Published 2 hours ago Cyclone Amphan: People from coastal areas shifted at 'Multipurpose Cyclone Shelter' in WB 01:25 In the view of cyclone Amphan, residents of Ramnagar I panchayat, Digha of East Midnapore were shifted at 'Multipurpose Cyclone Shelter' in West Bengal. Arrangement of foods has also been done for them at the shelter. Several damages were caused by the cyclone in West Bengal and Odisha after making...