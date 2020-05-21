Meghan Markle makes history as guest editor of British Vogue
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is making history in the fashion world as the first guest editor of the September issue of British Vogue, in the magazine's 103-year history.
Legal action by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, against a British tabloid for breaching her privacy had its first court hearing on Friday, with the newspaper's lawyer attempting to have claims that it..
Julie Montagu, an American who became Viscountess Hinchingbrooke when she married into British aristocracy, is supportive of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s... FOXNews.com Also reported by •New Zealand Herald
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Carolyn C Meghan Markle makes history as guest editor of British Vogue https://t.co/iK0zhVvS8Y https://t.co/zgPFPRTUDm 31 minutes ago