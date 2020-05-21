Global  

Meghan Markle makes history as guest editor of British Vogue

CBS News Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is making history in the fashion world as the first guest editor of the September issue of British Vogue, in the magazine's 103-year history.
