4 U.S athletes injured in deadly nightclub collapse in South Korea Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Four American athletes are among those injured following a deadly collapse at a nightclub in South Korea. It happened overnight at the "Coyote Ugly" club in Gwangju, a city in the southwest corner of the country. Kenneth Craig reports. 👓 View full article

