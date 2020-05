Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

For the ninth week in a row, millions of Americans filed jobless claims as the economy continues to reel from the COVID-19 pandemic.



Data from the Labor Department shows 2.4 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. That puts the total near 39 million since mid-March.



