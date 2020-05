Recent related videos from verified sources Employees Say Hundreds Of Tyson Foods Workers In Texas Have Tested Positive For COVID-19



Some employees at a Texas Tyson Foods plant say there have been nearly 300 workers who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:48 Published 20 hours ago Ford Workers Return To Assembly Plant After Employee Tests Positive



Day two back on the job for thousands of workers at Chicago's Ford assembly plant did not go as planned. Many were forced to leave early after someone tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:53 Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Nearly 600 workers from Tyson chicken plant test positive for virus More than 2,200 from the Wilkesboro, North Carolina processing plant were tested. It had been shut five days for deep cleaning.

CBS News 7 hours ago



How a North Carolina nurse ended up volunteering at a New York hospital While most of us are home and cheering on healthcare workers from a distance, one North Carolina woman decided to join the fight head-on. Steve Hartman is "On...

CBS News 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this