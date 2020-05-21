China to impose sweeping national security law in Hong Kong, bypassing city’s legislature
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () The move is the boldest yet from Beijing to undercut Hong Kong's autonomy and bring the global financial hub under its full control as it works to rewrite the "one country, two systems" framework that has allowed the territory to have a level of autonomy for the past 23 years.
HONG KONG - There was mayhem once again in Legco on Monday with pro-democracy lawmakers dragged out and left lying injured on the floor, as the two camps continued their battle for control of the House Committee.