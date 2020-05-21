Global  

China to impose sweeping national security law in Hong Kong, bypassing city’s legislature

Seattle Times Thursday, 21 May 2020
The move is the boldest yet from Beijing to undercut Hong Kong's autonomy and bring the global financial hub under its full control as it works to rewrite the "one country, two systems" framework that has allowed the territory to have a level of autonomy for the past 23 years.
