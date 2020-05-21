Global  

Coronavirus | Centre’s approach is sensitive and holistic, says BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav

Hindu Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Bhupender Yadav, the BJP general secretary and party in-charge for Bihar, says the government has taken a sensitive approach to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic by strengthening infrastructure and reaching out to those in need. In an interview, the Rajya Sabha MP described the ₹20-lakh-crore packaged announced by the Centre as a holistic one benefiting all sectors. Excerpts:
