Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released from federal prison

Seattle Times Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
NEW YORK — President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, was released from federal prison Thursday to serve the remainder of his sentence at home because of the coronavirus pandemic. Wearing a surgical mask and a baseball cap, Cohen arrived at his Manhattan apartment building at around 10:40 a.m. after his release […]
Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen exits prison early over coronavirus fears

Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen exits prison early over coronavirus fears

 Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, returned to his New York home on Thursday after being released early from a federal prison due to concerns he could be exposed to the novel coronavirus there. Colette Luke has more.

