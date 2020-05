Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

April 2015, was a historic month for the Sino-Pakistan relations when China and Pakistan signed an agreement worth $46 billion for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor That with the passage of time increased and reached $62 billion. The time tested, and deep-rooted Sino-Pak relations would go down into the annals of history as an... 👓 View full article