Policeman killed in Pulwama attack
Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Head constable Anoop Singh succumbed to his injuries. A resident of Pulwama’s Saidpora, Mr. Singh belonged to the Indian Reserve Police’s 10 Battalion.
