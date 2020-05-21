Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Policeman killed in Pulwama attack

Hindu Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Head constable Anoop Singh succumbed to his injuries. A resident of Pulwama’s Saidpora, Mr. Singh belonged to the Indian Reserve Police’s 10 Battalion.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut [Video]

Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut

A policeman’s hand was chopped off with a sword after he was attacked by a group of Nihangs in Punjab on Sunday. Assistant sub-inspector Harjit Singh’s was rushed to the hospital and his hand was..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 10:00Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Policeman killed, another injured in terror attack in J&K's Pulwama

A policeman was killed and another injured when terrorists opened fire at a security forces' patrol party in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Thursday,...
IndiaTimes

J&K policeman killed in militant attack in Pulwama


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KashmirAndMe__

Mariyem🇵🇰 RT @HinaRKharal: 1 policeman killed, 2 others injured (consider them dead too) in freedom fighters attack in #Pulwama IOJ&K 2nd attack by… 6 seconds ago

Deep5110

KAUR A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was killed and two others injured on Thursday when unknown terrorists launched an att… https://t.co/Vv9TFomipP 2 minutes ago

Naeem87690788

Naeem A. Khan RT @pzfahad: One policeman killed and another injured as suspected militants attack in Pulwama, south #Kashmir13 minutes ago

TheAnisQureshi

Anis Qureshi RT @ShujaUH: Militants attack security forces in Pulwama. One policeman killed two others injured. 31 minutes ago

contactSatyarth

Satyarth Khanna RT @SabahKashmiri: One policeman was killed and another injured in an attack on the security forces in #SouthKashmir’s #Pulwama. The attack… 42 minutes ago

pennewstweet

PenNews Policeman killed, 2 others injured in militant attack in Pulwama #Srinagar #policeman #Pulwama #UNI #Kashmir #CRPF… https://t.co/9UNxJ9AiQ8 1 hour ago

SharjeelImam1

Abu Umar #Kashmir: #Freedom_Fighters attack Indian security forces (JKP/#CRPF). 2nd attack in less than 24 hours in souther… https://t.co/C6BiQMvj5n 1 hour ago

NadeemNadu3

Nadeem Nadu (ندیم مختار) Policeman killed, another injured in Pulwama militant attack https://t.co/alYedcGMqE 1 hour ago