Global Montreal Despite the government's announcement yesterday that day camps will be allowed to open as of June 22, many kids wil… https://t.co/0p4ocqInOb 3 days ago

CultMTL All day camps in Quebec to open June 22 https://t.co/kUblaing5D 4 days ago

Burns the Fire RT @Aaron_Derfel: 1) As Premier @francoislegault announced Thursday that day camps will open on June 22 as scheduled, he cited progress in… 4 days ago

Global Montreal Despite the government's announcement yesterday that day camps will be allowed to open as of June 22nd, many kids w… https://t.co/jlHlT6Bw8W 4 days ago

⚜️🎭Le voisin de St-Bruno🎭⚜️ RT @CBCMontreal: Quebec day camps get green light to open this summer https://t.co/mcDfZYFboE 4 days ago

Townshippers' Latest updates from the #Quebec government regarding #COVID19 and #DayCamps. Starting June 22, day camps will be o… https://t.co/xeIFS9O8zT 4 days ago