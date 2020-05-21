Global  

Four-day work week could help restart the economy, New Zealand PM says

CTV News Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
The four-day work week has been touted as a way to improve work-life balance. Now it's getting a boost from New Zealand's leader, who recently raised the idea as one that might help the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
News video: Robot 'dog' is pitching in on the farm like a pro

Robot 'dog' is pitching in on the farm like a pro 00:37

 A robotic "dog" named Spot went for a test drive on this farm in North Island, New Zealand. Watch the autonomous four-legged robot perform various agricultural tasks, from sheep herding to orchard inspection, by using 3D visualizations.

