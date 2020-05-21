Donald Trump meets Kim Jong Un and talks “new future” with North Korea
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Donald Trump returns to Washington D.C. Sunday night, after wrapping up a five-day trip to Asia that included a big show of faith on the Korean peninsula. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whom the president met at the DMZ, said the historic moment showed Mr. Trump’s willingness to "eliminate the unfortunate pass and open a new future." Weijia Jiang reports.
