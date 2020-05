Spain Requires Masks In All Crowded Public Spaces Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Watch VideoSpain is mandating stricter rules on wearing masks amid the



Starting Thursday, anyone 6 years old and older will be required to wear a mask in public places, whether indoors or outdoors, where it's not possible to maintain social distancing of at least 6.5 feet. The government recommends,... Watch VideoSpain is mandating stricter rules on wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.Starting Thursday, anyone 6 years old and older will be required to wear a mask in public places, whether indoors or outdoors, where it's not possible to maintain social distancing of at least 6.5 feet. The government recommends, 👓 View full article

