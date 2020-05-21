Global  

FBI says Texas naval base shooting is 'terrorism-related'

Al Jazeera Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
FBI says the shooting at the Corpus Christi naval station wounded a sailor and left the gunman dead.
News video: FBI: Shooting At Texas Naval Base 'Terrorism-Related'

FBI: Shooting At Texas Naval Base 'Terrorism-Related' 00:23

 The shooter tried to speed through a gate at the base in a vehicle, but security personnel put up a barrier in time to stop the shooting, U.S. officials told The Associated Press.

