FBI Says Shooting At Texas Naval Base Was 'Terrorism-Related'A shooting at a Texas naval air station that injured a sailor and left the gunman dead Thursday was “terrorism-related,” the FBI said.
Active Shooter At Texas Naval Air Station Has Been 'Neutralized'Officials with the US Navy confirm there was an active shooter situation at a Naval Air Station in Texas on Thursday morning. Katie Johnston reports.
Eric RT @jsolomonReports: FBI says shooting at Texas naval base terrorism related | Just The News https://t.co/q54VxzjMY0 28 seconds ago
Hamp MacCoy RT @fatheredward46: FBI says Texas naval base shooting is "terrorism-related" https://t.co/WUADCGBWdp via @CBSNews 46 seconds ago
Ella America🌟🌟🌟 Text TRUMP to 880022 RT @LindaHale8006: Shooting at Texas Navy base is 'terrorism-related,' FBI says. The suspect is dead and one security guard was injured & h… 3 minutes ago
Raymond WADE RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: A shooting at a Texas naval base was “terrorism-related,” the FBI says. One sailor was injured and the shooter w… 7 minutes ago
nolan Shared Article from AOL: FBI: Texas naval base shooting is 'terrorism-related' https://t.co/2XTt0xaDAy 10 minutes ago
Terri O RT @RighteousBabe4: A shooting at a Texas naval air station that wounded a sailor and left the gunman dead early Thursday was being investi… 16 minutes ago
A Com News USA RT @AComNewsUSA: @FBI says #Texas naval base shooting
is ‘#terrorism-related’
-
https://t.co/0nj4RpIymU https://t.co/vT9sCZcQku 17 minutes ago
A Com News USA @FBI says #Texas naval base shooting
is ‘#terrorism-related’
-
https://t.co/0nj4RpIymU https://t.co/vT9sCZcQku 18 minutes ago