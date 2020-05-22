Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FBI Investigating Texas Naval Base Shooting As 'Terrorism-Related'

Newsy Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
FBI Investigating Texas Naval Base Shooting As 'Terrorism-Related'Watch VideoThe FBI says it's investigating a shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas as "terrorism-related." 

The shooter tried to get through a security gate at the naval air station Thursday morning. He opened fire and wounded a sailor, who raised a barrier that stopped the man from entering the base,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: FBI: Shooting At Texas Naval Base 'Terrorism-Related'

FBI: Shooting At Texas Naval Base 'Terrorism-Related' 00:23

 The shooter tried to speed through a gate at the base in a vehicle, but security personnel put up a barrier in time to stop the shooting, U.S. officials told The Associated Press.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

FBI Says Shooting At Texas Naval Base Was 'Terrorism-Related' [Video]

FBI Says Shooting At Texas Naval Base Was 'Terrorism-Related'

A shooting at a Texas naval air station that injured a sailor and left the gunman dead Thursday was “terrorism-related,” the FBI said.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:22Published
Active Shooter At Texas Naval Air Station Has Been 'Neutralized' [Video]

Active Shooter At Texas Naval Air Station Has Been 'Neutralized'

Officials with the US Navy confirm there was an active shooter situation at a Naval Air Station in Texas on Thursday morning. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi shooting investigated as 'terrorism-related,' FBI reports

The FBI said Thursday that a shooting at a Texas naval air station earlier in the morning that left the gunman dead is being investigated as...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Al JazeeraEurasia ReviewNYTimes.comReuters

FBI finds evidence of al Qaeda tie to 2019 Florida naval base shooting: U.S. source

The FBI has found cellphone evidence linking al Qaeda to the Dec. 6, 2019 shooting at a U.S. naval base in Florida in which three people were killed, a federal...
Reuters Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphReuters India

Tweets about this

dt_next

DT Next The FBI is investigating the shooting as “terrorism-related,” FBI Special Agent Leah Greeves said at a news confere… https://t.co/km7T1L87dR 47 minutes ago

BirdieMarie1

Birdie Marie RT @mamendoza480: The FBI is investigating a Thursday incident at a Texas naval air station, after a Navy security team there killed an “Ar… 2 hours ago

robsee40

Awalmir Rahman Habibzai RT @BravoKiloActual: You tried your best and you failed miserably: “The FBI is investigating a Thursday shooting at a Texas naval air sta… 3 hours ago

Texas_gal12

Paula RT @gatewaypundit: UPDATE: Terror Attack at Corpus Christi Naval Air Station - Saudi Shooter Adam Salim Alsahli Killed at the Scene, Was A… 3 hours ago

kentmatsuoka

kent matsuoka RT @starsandstripes: The FBI is investigating the shooting Thursday morning at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi that forced the Texas base… 5 hours ago

vjbrooks12

Texas 2-Step ##Love my President## RT @usmade1001: The FBI is investigating a Thursday shooting at a Texas naval air station, after a Navy security team there killed an “Arab… 6 hours ago

kobelicious1

Glenn Tabor 🆘🌊🌊 RT @OleVetUSAF: The FBI is investigating a Thursday incident at a Texas naval air station after a Navy security team there killed an “Arab… 7 hours ago