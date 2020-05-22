FBI Investigating Texas Naval Base Shooting As 'Terrorism-Related'

Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Watch VideoThe FBI says it's investigating a shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas as "terrorism-related."



The shooter tried to get through a security gate at the naval air station Thursday morning. He opened fire and wounded a sailor, who raised a barrier that stopped the man from entering the base,... Watch VideoThe FBI says it's investigating a shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas as "terrorism-related."The shooter tried to get through a security gate at the naval air station Thursday morning. He opened fire and wounded a sailor, who raised a barrier that stopped the man from entering the base, 👓 View full article

