U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs bid to halt Idaho transgender inmate's surgery

Reuters India Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a transgender prison inmate in Idaho to go ahead with sex reassignment surgery, rejecting the state's bid to put it on hold.
Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Published
News video: SCOTUS denies Idaho's application to pause Adree Edmo's gender confirmation surgery

SCOTUS denies Idaho's application to pause Adree Edmo's gender confirmation surgery 00:33

 The United States Supreme Court has denied Idaho's application to stop a transgender inmate's reassignment surgery.

