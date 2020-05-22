U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs bid to halt Idaho transgender inmate's surgery



Recent related videos from verified sources Aimee Stephens, Transgender Rights Leader Has Died At 59



Aimee Stephens, the transgender woman who took her fight for LGBTQ rights to the US Supreme Court, has died. Stephens was fighting for her rights in a workplace discrimination case. She served as a.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:42 Published 1 week ago Justice Breyer: Why not subpoena Trump like any other 'human?'



U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer asked, "why not apply the standard that is ordinarily applied to every human being in the United States?" as President Donald Trump's lawyers sought to justify.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:23 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Supreme Court won't put transgender inmate surgery on hold BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court won't put an Idaho transgender inmate's gender confirmation surgery on hold while a lawsuit over the procedure moves...

SeattlePI.com 12 hours ago



Supreme Court won’t put transgender inmate surgery on hold BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court won’t put an Idaho transgender inmate’s gender confirmation surgery on hold while a lawsuit over the procedure...

Seattle Times 13 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this