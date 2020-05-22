U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs bid to halt Idaho transgender inmate's surgery
Friday, 22 May 2020
11 hours ago)
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday allowed a transgender prison inmate in Idaho to go ahead with sex reassignment surgery, rejecting the state's bid to put it on hold.
