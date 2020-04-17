RBI cuts repo rate by 40 bps to 4% to increase credit flow

RBI cuts reverse repo rate by 25 bps, expects 7.4% GDP growth in 2021-22The Reserve Bank of India has decided to cut reverse repo rate by 25 basis points. The rate had already been cut by 90 bps on March 27. The RBI governor also said that India will grow at 7.4% in the..
