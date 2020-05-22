Global  

Border apprehensions expected to hit 12-year high

CBS News Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
President Trump's plan to impose tariffs on all goods from Mexico comes in response to a surge of migrants at the southern border. Omar Villafranca reports.
Video credit: TED - Published
News video: A wall won't solve America's border problems | Will Hurd

A wall won't solve America's border problems | Will Hurd 17:23

 "Building a 30-foot-high concrete structure from sea to shining sea is the most expensive and least effective way to do border security," says Congressman Will Hurd, a Republican from Texas whose district encompasses two times zones and shares an 820-mile border with Mexico. Speaking from Washington,...

