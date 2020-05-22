Border apprehensions expected to hit 12-year high



Related videos from verified sources Over 200 Indians cross over 3 land border posts to reach India amid COVID-19



Around 200 Indian Citizens, largely from Northeast India, are crossing over through three land border posts on May 28. The three border posts are Dawki-Tamabil, Agartala-Akhaura and Sutarkandi-Sheola... Credit: ANI Duration: 02:15 Published 2 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this