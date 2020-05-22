Border apprehensions expected to hit 12-year high

"Building a 30-foot-high concrete structure from sea to shining sea is the most expensive and least effective way to do border security," says Congressman Will Hurd, a Republican from Texas whose district encompasses two times zones and shares an 820-mile border with Mexico. Speaking from Washington,...
Around 200 Indian Citizens, largely from Northeast India, are crossing over through three land border posts on May 28. The three border posts are Dawki-Tamabil, Agartala-Akhaura and Sutarkandi-Sheola...