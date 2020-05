!broken need a fix RT @peterbakernyt: Trump has decided to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, negotiated three decades ago to allow nations to fly over each… 19 seconds ago

💙💙JUSTICE💙💙 RT @FrankFigliuzzi1: The President just gave Putin carte blanche: Trump to Withdraw U.S. From ‘Open Skies’ Treaty https://t.co/S9A7VDNzmU 33 seconds ago

BK to the C Trump's plan to withdraw from Open Skies treaty 'would only benefit Russia'. Putin keeps winning with his boy. What… https://t.co/oEl6744f8s 2 minutes ago

Niklas Nováky Trump to withdraw US from Open Skies treaty - https://t.co/pzaCEooEMy via @FT 2 minutes ago

Tony Baloney Trump to withdraw US from Open Skies treaty, but the World never Suprised at these Moronic Statements, with the Sta… https://t.co/mS2glFASil 5 minutes ago

Tavares da Costa, R. 🇪🇺 RT @dw_europe: NATO has called an urgent meeting of allies to discuss the future of the #OpenSkies treaty as the Trump Administration says… 7 minutes ago