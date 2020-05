JlongHK RT @idreesali114: President Donald Trump, asked about China's move on Hong Kong, says if it happens U.S. will have a strong reaction. 1 minute ago MaryMMcGeoch RT @9NewsSyd: US President Donald Trump has declared America will NOT close down again - even if there is a second deadly wave of #COVID19.… 1 minute ago Yatharth Bhatt RT @htTweets: US President Donald Trump said that a ‘full’ G7 summit, bringing together the leaders of the world's major economies, ‘will b… 2 minutes ago Angela Krebs RT @MSNBC: Sen. Harris discusses Rep. Ratcliffe's confirmation as President Trump's new DNI: “We need a director of national intelligence… 5 minutes ago Texasblues RT @JeffreyGuterman: @IvankaTrump Trump National Doral Miami, President Donald J. Trump’s Miami-Dade resort hotel and golf course, has anno… 11 minutes ago Nine News Sydney US President Donald Trump has declared America will NOT close down again - even if there is a second deadly wave of… https://t.co/XB9iZGKYLj 12 minutes ago sic RT @9NewsQueensland: President Donald Trump says the U.S. will not close down again, even if there is a second deadly wave of #COVID19. @Am… 13 minutes ago Nine News Queensland President Donald Trump says the U.S. will not close down again, even if there is a second deadly wave of #COVID19.… https://t.co/68e1TNcoLk 15 minutes ago